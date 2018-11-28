Park activities to tackle rising mental health issues in Burnley schoolchidlren

The worrying increase in mental health issues among Burnley schoolchildren is set to be tackled by outdoor activities.

Burnley Leisure has accessed £10,000 of Awards For All funding to deliver a project based around a network of educational trails throughout Thompson Park and the neighbouring Brun Valley Forest Park.

Getin2 Active Parks will combine the benefits of education with physical activity. The aim is to tackle issues for local primary school age children who are experiencing mental health issues by creating outdoor education packages for them to access on their doorstep.

Burnley, in line with national trends, is currently seeing rising mental health issues, particularly in primary school children.

Getin2 Active Parks will use the outdoors, incorporating mountain biking, kayaking, fishing and orienteering, as group activities in order to improve children’s mental health.

Michelle Grimes, Burnley Leisure’s events and funding officer, said: “We will be working closely with the local school sports partnership and newly-formed Burnley Health and Wellbeing partnership to target young people who would benefit most from this programme.

“Outdoor activities and taking children into a local open space, developing skills that outdoor education promotes such as team building, decision making, resilience, all help in improving mental well-being. They are seen as the best way to support young people who are showing signs of mental health issues.”

