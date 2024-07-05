Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councils in Lancashire have issued more than £2.5m of fines to parents for unauthorised pupil absences since 2021, according to new research.

As it stands, unauthorised absences can see parents slapped with a £60 fine which increases to £120 per child if it is not paid within 21 days with a potential for prosecution for non-payment of 28 days.

Law firm LegalExpert has revealed year-on-year rises in fines after making Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to local authorities across the country. In Lancashire, Lancashire County Council was asked, alongside unitary authorities Blackburn with Darwen Council and Blackpool Council.

Legal Expert say Blackpool Council has issued £486,000 of fines to parents for unauthorised pupil absences since 2021. Their investigation revealed that between 2021/22, 960 penalty notices were issued, rising to 1,589 the following year. This year so far, 1,498 fines have been issued totalling £179,760.

Blackburn with Darwen only provided data for full years. In 2021/22, 1,687 penalty notices were issues totalling £202,440 and in 2022/23 there were 2,172 penalty notices issued totalling £260,640. That’s a 29 per cent increase in the number of fines issued.

In 2021/22, Lancashire County Council issued 6,232 penalty notices totalling £747,840, and in 2022/23 the authority issued 10,611 penalty notices totalling £1,273,320 - a 70 per cent increase.

School absence. Photograph Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Parents who don’t pay the fine in time, can be subjected to further action which could include an Education Supervision Order, Community Order or even a Jail Order.

Increases

Parents are being warned this year as fines are set to increase from this August, 2024. New guidelines will see fines of up to £160 if the child is taken out of school for a term-time holiday.

The hike will come along with a new national framework which will require schools to consider fines when a child misses ten or more sessions (five days) without permission.

According to the Department of Education, “Fines are a last resort, and parents will be offered support to help improve their child’s attendance first.” However, it does admit that “the vast majority of fines for unauthorised absence (89 per cent) are issued for term time holidays.”

What do the councils say?

Each council has been approached for comment. At the time of going to press, only LCC had responded.

Lancashire County Council said there has been a national trend of parents taking their children out of school for holidays. A spokesman said: "It’s vital that every child receives their full entitlement to education, and regular school attendance is essential for educational, social and safeguarding reasons.

"We are wholeheartedly committed to helping all children achieve regular attendance at school by working with children and young people, their carers, parents and families to support them.

