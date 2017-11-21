Pals' adventurous charity mission

A group of Burnley pals are braving daring feats to raise money for the hospice which cared for their friend's daughter.

Bradley Johnson (23) is taking on a sky dive on Saturday in aid of Martin House Children's Hospice - despite being in a wheelchair and paralysed from the waist down.

Bradley Johnson is braving a skydive for charity in support of his friend. (s)

And helping to boost his total, friends are undertaking a sponsored 50-miles trek over two days in the Peak District for the third year in a row.

Each year, the group support friend Jack Bamford by facing high-adrenaline challenges to raise money for the hospice where his daughter received care.

"It’s just nice to do some good really, especially when it’s for someone so close to you," said Brad.

"I’m pretty scared about the sky dive now but I’m sure I’ll be fine on the day."

And his friends couldn't be prouder.

"I think Brad's sky dive is amazing," said Jonny White (28), who will take on the Limestone Way Long Distance Trail next month.

"He doesn't let his condition stop him doing what anyone else does. You wouldn't think he had a condition to talk to him.

"He's one of my best friends and to everyone he's an inspiration."

And while their aim is to raise as much as they can, the race is on to match last year's efforts of around £2000.

"[During the walk], the weather will be horrible, the terrain will be tough and our bags will be heavy, so it will be painful but we pick it for the extra challenge," Jonny added.

The fund-raiser comes only a few months after a 90-mile three-day walk along Hadrian's Wall last July during which they made around £1000 for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack and Grenfell Tower tragedy.

But the friends remain unfazed by these gruelling challenges.

"Mountain climbing is a hobby for all the lads," said Jonny.

"But most of all, they love raising money for charity."

To help the pals smash their target by making a donation, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/6bkg7w-skydive