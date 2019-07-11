Painter and decorator (53) in court for first time after he is caught almost twice drink drive limit in Ribble Valley

A painter and decorator was caught almost twice the drink- drive limit in Read, the morning after the night before, a court heard.

Aidan Connolly was spotted by police when he went through a red traffic light on Whalley Road, at 8.30am.

He was co-operative, said he had had his last drink about 11pm the previous day, but accepted:"I will be over."

The 53-year-old blew 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Burnley magistrates were told how Connolly, who earns £24,000 a year, had never been in trouble before.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, told the hearing:"This appears to be a one- off. This is clearly showing the perils of driving after drinking the night before."

Mr Bash Khan, defending, handed the Bench three character references on Connolly's behalf.

The solicitor said:" This is an offence that's out of character. He has no previous convictions.

"On the day in question, he was going to work. He had a late night the night before. He accepts he should not have been driving. "

Mr Khan added:"He was simply in a rush and he didn't see the red traffic light."

The defendant, of Cowpe Road, Rossendale, admitted driving with excess alcohol and failing to comply with a red traffic light, on June 22nd. He was fined £461, with a £46 victim surcharge and must pay £85 costs. Connolly was banned for 17 months.