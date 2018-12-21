Padiham woman turned life around after becoming a Burnley College adult learner

A 28-year-old Padiham woman gearing up to go to university next year after taking part in adult learning with Burnley College is encouraging others to seize the chance to make those New Year's resolutions to start afresh a reality.

Offering support to everyone from those looking to have a complete change of career to those aiming for that promotion they've always wanted, the college's adult learning features a range of courses from Maths and English to professional development programmes offered at times to fit in with busy schedules.

Preparing you for university-level study or full and part-time degree courses, the provision has made a world of difference for Louise Meloy from Padiham, who is currently completing her Foundation Entry Degree in Counselling and Psychotherapy alongside vital Maths and English qualifications before embarking on a three-year degree in Paramedic Practice at university.

“I’ve worked in the care sector but always felt that I could offer so much more," said Louise. "The experience I gained looking after older people, working in a dementia unit, in the community, with adolescents and those needing end-of-life care, made me realise that I have so much more to give and I use all this experience in my career as a paramedic.

“As an Adult Learner with this career and life experience I can bring so much more to the role of paramedic, as a lot is about taking the time to listen to people and to offer reassurance," she added.

Soon to be working on emergency vehicles alongside experienced paramedics, attending lectures, putting her new clinical skills into practice and gain vital experience through placements on hospital wards, Louise says she feels fully-prepared for her new career, with plenty of support from her husband Luke, who exports cars, and her young son William.

“I’ve had to change the dynamics at home to make sure I’ve had time to study," Louise explained. "Once William is in bed, I make sure that my lap-top comes out and I’m working on my assignments and carrying out research.

"I’ve made lots of friends on the course and we all support each other and I also make sure I have a good work-life balance and play football for Burnley Belvedere Ladies Team," she continued. “Life is too short to stay in a career that doesn’t really make you happy or fulfils you.

"You can change your future: reach out and grab the opportunities that are in front of you and you won’t look back.”

Simon Jordan, Deputy Principal of Burnley College, said: “January is often a time when people take stock of their lives and reconsider their options. It’s a time when many people pledge to make a big change and see their career dreams come true and Adult Learning at Burnley College is here to help.

“Our tutors are friendly and experienced and will work with you to help you achieve your goals," Simon added. "They are invested in your future and want to see you succeed. Plus, we have professional advisers on hand to help you navigate any student finance queries you may have; help you apply for university or further professional courses and give you independent careers advice.”

To find out more about becoming an Adult Learner at Burnley College, head to their Opportunities Open Event at college on 17th January from 5.30pm to 8pmor head to www.burnley.ac.uk or email s.services@burnley.ac.uk.