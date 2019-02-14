Padiham water leak ongoing since Sunday

A major water leak is causing concern to residents in Padiham since Sunday.



The leak, at the bottom of Victoria Road's junction with Burnley Road, was reported to United Utilities several days ago but is still ongoing.

Residents have reported seeing water come up out of the road near River Drive and settling on the surface.

Mr Clive Pratt, who contacted the Express, said: "The water is gushing out of the Tarmac in the middle of the main road near the junction of Victoria Road and the bus stop.

"This has been running for a few days as I first noticed it on Sunday evening.

"It has got a lot worse since Sunday and the water is pouring down the main road into the town centre. If left the road could collapse into a sink hole.

"United Utilities have been informed a number of times, but seem unable to respond, even though their website states that they are aware of the leak."

United Utilities workers were on the scene on Wednesday