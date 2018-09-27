Padiham takeaway delivers prestigious English Curry Award

A takeaway in Padiham has been served a healthy dose of recognition after winning a prestigious prize.



Hawali takeaway in Burnley Road beat off stiff competition to win the North West Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year category at the English Curry Awards held in Birmingham.

Co-owner Miah Jahid said he was incredibly proud of the team and is now hoping to go on and win the national award next year.

"It was a really exciting night," he said. "I'm so proud of the team, for all the hard work they put in. There were around 10 other takeaways nominated so to win is a fantastic achievement.

"I would also like to thank all the customers who continue to support us. This is for them as well.

"Hopefully we can win the national award next year. We're going to carry on doing what we're doing; delivering an award-wining service and keeping our customers happy."