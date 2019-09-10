Padiham set to host fourth annual beer festival

Beer lovers will be heading to Padiham this weekend for the town's fourth beer festival.

The Pride of Lancashire Beer Festival will take place at Padiham Town Hall on Friday and Saturday, September 13th and 14th in the town hall.

Featuring 25 Real Ales, Real Cider and a gin bar the Facemelters will play live at 8pm on the Saturday.

Entry is by wristband at £2 for the day and £3 for the weekend with discount available for CAMRA members.

The festival is on from 2pm to midnight on the Friday and Saturday noon to midnight with the last entry at 11pm.