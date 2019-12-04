Padiham school to host its first ever winter fair

Clarets' mascot Bertie Bee and Baby Shark are just two of the VIPs lined up for a Padiham school's first ever winter fair tomorrow.

The event is being held at Shuttleworth College in Burnley Road from 5pm to 8pm and visitors can also expect to be entertained by some talented pupils and also members of the Padiham Community Choir.

Admission to the fair is free and there will be over 20 stalls selling a wide range of gifts, crafts, food and Christmas goodies.

A range of fun activities are also being laid on including Lego robotics, family crafts and a Beat the Goalie challenge.

And Chase from the children's hit television show Paw Patrol is also expected to make an appearance.

Organised by the parent forum, which was set up earlier this year, the group held its first fund raising event, a Macmillan coffee morning, in September which raised £120.

Co chairmans of the forum are Joanne Broughton and Alison Whitehead.

Joanne said: "We have worked with representatives of the school to host the winter fair and it has been a great collaboration between the school, parents and the local community."

Headteacher Ruth England said the college was 'thrilled' to stage its first winter fair and she praised the forum for organising it, saying:"Our newly formed parent forum have done an amazing job setting up what promises to be a fantastic event.

"Our ambition has always been to put Shuttleworth at the heart of its community and this is a huge step forward in this.”