Padiham school Christmas Fair raises £800

With the festive period in full swing, parents and pupils alike enjoyed a "superb day" at St Leonard's Church of England Primary School's Christmas Fair.

Taking place on Wednesday, December 13th at the Moor Lane school in Padiham, there were queues to get into the fair, which featured stalls to suit all ages, Father Christmas and his elf on hand to give a listening ear to those youngsters who had special Christmas wishes, and - to tempt those waiting to get into the crowded hall - teachers had organised a burger bar just outside the main entrance.

"It was a superb day with many of the Christmas decorations on sale having been made by the children themselves," said Headteacher Mrs Beverly Holmes. "Some of the pupils even took their turn serving on the various stalls.

"We managed to raise £800, which will be used by the PTA to provide extra resources to make learning even more exciting, and the parents, children, and school staff enjoyed themselves doing so," Mrs Holmes said.