Padiham's Party in the Park was a hit

Hundreds of people flocked to the annual Padiham Party in the Park on Sunday.
A host of attractions were laid on at Memorial Park for the day including music, a Punch and Judy show, donkey rides, a fairground and face painting.
There was also a display of Birds of Prey, a dog agility show, a display by Padiham Fire Station and food and drink stalls.
One of the highlights was a Teddy Bear's picnic where youngsters were invited to take along their favourite cuddly toys.
And these fantastic photographs by Brian Stowell capture the uplifting mood of what was a fantastic family day out.