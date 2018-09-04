Padiham's Party in the Park was a hit

Hundreds of people flocked to the annual Padiham Party in the Park on Sunday.



A host of attractions were laid on at Memorial Park for the day including music, a Punch and Judy show, donkey rides, a fairground and face painting.

Children get the chance to become firefighters for the day at the Padiham Party in the Park.

There was also a display of Birds of Prey, a dog agility show, a display by Padiham Fire Station and food and drink stalls.

One of the highlights was a Teddy Bear's picnic where youngsters were invited to take along their favourite cuddly toys.

And these fantastic photographs by Brian Stowell capture the uplifting mood of what was a fantastic family day out.

A pooch gets put through his paces at the dog agility show at Padiham Party in the Park