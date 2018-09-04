Padiham's Party in the Park was a hit

These two little girls were transformed into butterflies for the day at the Padiham Party in the Park.
Hundreds of people flocked to the annual Padiham Party in the Park on Sunday.


A host of attractions were laid on at Memorial Park for the day including music, a Punch and Judy show, donkey rides, a fairground and face painting.

Children get the chance to become firefighters for the day at the Padiham Party in the Park.

There was also a display of Birds of Prey, a dog agility show, a display by Padiham Fire Station and food and drink stalls.

One of the highlights was a Teddy Bear's picnic where youngsters were invited to take along their favourite cuddly toys.

And these fantastic photographs by Brian Stowell capture the uplifting mood of what was a fantastic family day out.

A pooch gets put through his paces at the dog agility show at Padiham Party in the Park

The dog agility show was a piece of cake for this Border Collie at the Padiham Party in the Park

