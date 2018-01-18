Padiham's new-look gym officially opened

The refurbished gym at Padiham Leisure Centre has been officially opened.

The new-look gym was refurbished with financial support from Burnley Council – money which has been spent on new state-of-the-art equipment.

Coun. Lian Pate, Executive member for community services, said: “Burnley Council and Burnley Leisure have invested in creating a great community asset for Padiham and the wider area and I’m sure everyone who uses the gym will enjoy using the new facilities.”

New equipment has been installed at the leisure centre and now members have access to the latest training technology available.

Burnley Leisure chief executive Gerard Vinton said: “This is another example of the fantastic partnership between ourselves and the council that is helping to improve the health and well-being of our residents.”

Scott Bryce, Burnley Leisure’s operations manager, said: “The new equipment at Padiham Leisure Centre is outstanding and integrated with the very latest technology and workout programmes to ensure our members have that ultimate experience.

“We are over the moon that we have also been able to install a new cycle studio to the facility at Padiham with pioneering design of the latest indoor cycling bikes; coincided with an immersive MyRide experience.

“No matter what your fitness ability, our equipment can enable all members to train to their full potential.”

For more information call 01282 477222/664444 or visit www.burnleyleisure.co.uk/memberships.