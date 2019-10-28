Padiham's annual model railway exhibition on track to be biggest yet

It will be full steam ahead when the 19th annual model railway exhibition takes place in Padiham this weekend.

Unitarian Church schoolrooms is hosting the exhibition on Saturday between 10am and 4pm.

Organisers have said that this year's Gauge 1 layout will be bigger than ever with live steam, radio-controlled locomotives on display.

There will also be OO, HO, N and Z gauges, and a 16mm scale narrow gauge line with radio controlled locos.

All this on top of Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway Society, a children’s Playmobil area, stationary model steam engines powered by compressed air and two trade stands.

Homemade refreshments will be available throughout the day.

Admission is £4 and £1.50 for children.

Further details can be obtained by contacting 01282 773336 or barryrbrown@gmail.com