Padiham Rotary Club Charter Night success

The annual Charter Night dinner for Padiham Rotary Club took place this year with a visit from the High Sheriff of Lancashire.

The Higher Trapp Hotel in Simonstone hosted the 71st Charter Night for the club which invited mkembers from other clubs in the area and the High Sheriff, Tony Attard.

Also present were the Mayor and Mayoress of Padiham, Andy and Lorna Tatchell.

After the meal President Alan Ravenscroft gave a brief speech and the High Sheriff outlined of his role and the history of the prestigious position.

Past president Dave Alexander said: "The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Paul Harris Foundation to past president David Foley.

"David has been the president and secretary of the club and is a very active member. He also helps to organise the annual Stroke Awareness day with Maureen Brown from the Inner Wheel, a club based on Rotary for women.

"This club has been in existence for almost as long as Padiham Rotary and Maureen has been an integral member for many years, being District Governor on two occasions.

"The evening concluded with the fantastic and funny entertainer Rob Mason whose musical and rhetorical memories of life in Lancashire as a youngster were outstanding. A very good evening was enjoyed by all."