Padiham pupils given invaluable construction site safety lessons

Padiham school children have been learning about the dangers of trespassing on construction sites this summer

Sessions, put together with from Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction, and drama-based training group, AFTA Thought, have been taking place at Padiham Green Primary School and will be rolled out to other local schools.

The special assemblies feature ‘Joe’ the puppet and a short, interactive play. The aim is to highlight the dangers posed when children trespass on construction sites outside of normal working hours, which can lead to damage to equipment, materials and buildings but, more importantly, injury or death.

Groups of primary school children will get hands-on when they attend supervised site visits with Ring Stones, to understand the roles of various construction workers, how machinery works and what the hazards there are, being on site without permission or wearing the relevant personal protection equipment.

Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction has also launched a competition, where pupils of Padiham Green Primary School are being asked to design a poster based on ‘The Dangers of a Construction Site’.

The winner will have their artwork displayed on the next Ring Stones construction site.

Mary Austin, AFTA Thought managing director, said: "AFTA Thought was delighted to collaborate with our colleagues from Ring Stones to develop a 'tailor made' Site Safety message through the use of drama and puppets to the pupils at Padiham Green Primary School.

“The workshop went really well with great engagement from pupils - we are confident that the children now have a deeper understanding of the real and potential dangers of a construction site.”

James Macaree, assistant director at Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction, said: “It’s really important that we work closely with our schools to increase the awareness of dangers and hazards on our construction sites. Partnering with AFTA Thought allows us to get our message across to the pupils in a way that will help them understand these dangers.

“It was a really enjoyable experience and we are already looking forward to holding the day on site where we can show off the posters they have designed.”