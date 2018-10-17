Padiham pupils are eco warriors after winning top international award

Children at Padiham Primary School are eco warriors- and that's official!

For the school in Burnley Road has achieved an internationally recognised award for excellence in environmental action and learning.

They received the Eco Schools Green Flag Award for their enthusiasm and hard work in sustainability and the assessor for the award was very impressed with the depth of knowledge the children showed.

Along with an an eco-friendly building, the school has an allotment area, bug hotels, composting sites and the pupils have positive attitudes to healthy lifestyles.

The children carry out regular litter picks to help to keep their school and the woods surrounding it clean and they also hold an annual Eco Week where the curriculum is centred around environmental issues such as recycling and plastic pollution.