Padiham preparing to honour war dead in a week of events for Remembrance Sunday

The countdown to Remembrance Sunday is underway for the people of Padiham.

The Padiham Poppy Appeal collection week starts this Sunday (November 3rd) until Saturday, November 9th at the town's Tesco store.

Wreaths will also be available at Padiham Town Hall from 11am until 1pm. Last year over £3,524 was raised during Collection Week.

There are several events planned for this week starting with a Remembrance Service at St. Joseph’s Park Hill School on Friday, November 8th, followed by a Remembrance Concert in the town hall ballroom. This event is almost sold out already.

This year the Sunday Service is being held at the Unitarian Church this year followed by usual service at the Memorial.

On Remembrance Sunday (November 10th) the Royal British Legion, local churches and Padiham Town Council have worked closely together on the programme which starts with a 9-45am assemble at Unitarian chapel for the remembrance service at 10am.

At 10-45am everyone will gather at the War Memorial for the laying of wreaths and there will be a parade and salute at 11-15am.

Following the parade, light refreshments will be served in Molly Rigby’s Club in Mill Street.

During the Remembrance parade there will be a road closure will be in place between St. Leonard’s Church and

the Unitarian Chapel from 10-30am for one hour.

To end the week, all local primary schools will gather at St. Leonard’s for a final Remembrance Service

on Monday, November 11th.

Any individual or organisation wishing to lay a wreath should contact the first officer on 01282 682 705 or contact@padihamtowncouncil.gov.uk. Any other inquiries please contact the Padiham Poppy Appeal Organiser, Vince Pridden on 07788 775537.