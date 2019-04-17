Padiham Post Office could re-open soon after new applicant steps forward to take over the reins

An interested party has stepped forward to take over the reins of Padiham Post Office, it has been confirmed.

A spokesman for the Post Office said the recruitment application progress was underway adding: “We would like to reassure customers that we are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community in Padiham.

"At this stage we are unable to provide any further information until the application process has been completed.”

This is good news for the people of Padiham who have had to endure several months of erratic opening hours at the post office in Burnley Road with the facility closed for days at a time in some instances.

But this week a notice was placed in the window announcing that the tenant had forfeited his lease and the locks had been changed.

In November, 2017, the Burnley Road branch went up for sale on ebay with a £25,000 price tag.

Described as "profitable mains post office" the business was marketed as offering a full mains post office service, potential buyers are also told there is plenty of scope to increase the retail side of the business as it provides banking services as there are no banks left open in the town.

Any buyers would be required to pay post office fees of £29,000 and an annual rent of £7,200.

The post office has been a contentious issue in the town and last month both Padiham and Hapton were left without any post office facilities at all due to staff shortages.

The post office based at Ramzan Foodstore in Victoria Road closed for two weeks as the Post Office was unable to find a support replacement so the branch could remain open.