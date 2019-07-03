Padiham pop-up shop to help raise money for cancer charity

A pop-up shop selling as good as new clothes, footwear, accessories, toys, books, home items and DVDs is coming to Padiham

The shop will be taking over the community room at Padiham Town Hall for five days from Monday, July 15th to Friday, July 19th, to raise money for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The 'bags of bargains' event is the idea of longstanding Rosemere Cancer Foundation supporters Julie Scott, of Grove Lane, Padiham, and her sister Barbara Nutter, who also lives in the town.

They will be helped by friends and Padihamers Joanne Brooks and Vicky Stott.

Julie said: “It’s something we have been intending to do for a long time. My house is currently groaning with items for the shop. We have had some fantastic donations. Everything we will be selling is good quality.

“There’ll be some real bargains. The shop will recycle pre-loved items so help the environment and also, support Rosemere Cancer Foundation, which is a charity very close to our hearts as a family. All the money we make will be donated to Rosemere.”

The pop-up shop will be open daily from 10am to 3pm. It will also be accepting additional good as new items to sell.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital.

It also helps bring these services to another eight hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at Burnley General Teaching and the Royal Blackburn Hospitals.

For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk

