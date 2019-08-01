Padiham pop-up shop a bargain hunters' paradise

Bargain hunters made a visit to Padiham Town Hall top of their agenda when a pop-up shop opened in the community room to raise money for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Selling a range of pre-loved clothes, footwear, accessories, toys, books and home items, it traded for five days, achieving £2,152.19 in takings for the charity much to the delight of longstanding supporters Julie Scott, of Grove Lane, Padiham, and her sister Barbara Nutter, whose idea it was.

Throughout the week and in the run-up to the shop’s opening, friends and Padihamers Joann Brooks, Wendie Hammond and Vicky Stott helped them collect donations, set up and work as sales assistants.

Julie said: “We are delighted with how well it all went. We had a lot of good quality items gifted to us that were very re-saleable. In fact, we had so much to sell that we spilled out of the community room into the foyer.

“People were also very good in coming into the town hall to support the shop and Rosemere. It was very busy but the town hall’s staff and the town council couldn’t have been more welcoming and I’d like to thank them all but especially Bob Clark, who opened up for us each day, and Steve Watson, who went out of his way to be helpful.”

Mayor of Padiham, Coun. Howard Hudson, said: “On behalf of the town council, I would like to congratulate Julie, Barbara and everyone involved in the pop up shop on a job well done for a very worthy cause.

“From our perspective, it was great to see so many people coming into the town hall and making use of the building as a central hub of the community once again, which is what Padiham Town Council has always aimed it to be.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services and therapies that the NHS is unable to afford. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk