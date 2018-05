A pedestrian in Padiham was left trapped against a garden wall after a car reversed into her.

Firefighters from both Padiham and Burnley are called to the scene, responding to the incident which took place at around 3.20pm yesterday afternoon on Acrefield off East Street in the town.

According to authorities, firefighters had to winch the car away in order to free the trapped woman, with paramedics on hand to attend to her injuries, which have been described as minor.