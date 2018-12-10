Padiham parents get chance to go back to the classroom for a day

Mums, dads, grandparents and other carers got the opportunity to return to the classroom last week.

For a Stay and Play session was held at Padiham Primary School on Friday morning.

The Stay and Play session at Padiham Primary School was a great success.

Relatives of reception class children were invited into the school in Burnley Road to enjoy craft and play sessions led by teachers Mrs Hayley Tann and Miss Bethany Pearson.

The hectic session was great fun with the adults helping the children to make Christmas cards and decorations, lead story time sessions and generally have lots of fun spending time together.