Padiham nursery workers push themselves in fund raising challenge to enhance the lives of tots they care for

Nursery workers have pushed themselves to the limit in bid to raise £1,200 to buy new equipment that will enhance the lives of the tots in their charge

Snug practitioners at Padiham's Whitegate Nursery in Padiham completed a 40 mile walk to Blackpool in a bid to raise £1,200 to purchase a multi-seat buggy to enable them to go on a lot more walks with the under twos.

And the fabulous five, who are practitioners April Wilkinson, Toni Morris, Samantha Walmsley, Pam Edwards and parent Jodie Willington, are now £200 away from their target.

They hope to raise the outstanding amount through a series of in house fund raisers including a series of raffles.