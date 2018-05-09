Padiham nursery throwing its doors open to the public

A nursery, judged outstanding across the board at its Ofsted inspection earlier this year, is throwing its doors open to the public to showcase its facilities.

Whitegate Nursery School will hold an open day on Friday, May 25th, to give families the chance to experience the setting and take part in a series of activities they would be able to access if they chose to go there.

These include paint mixing, sand and water play, construction and outdoor play in the nursery's amazing garden.

Families will also have the opportunity to see the nursery's garden kitchen and huge sand house during the open day which runs from 9-30am to 11am.

All the rooms will be open for visitors to see including the Snug which caters for babies from six months to two years, class two which is called The Den and Class Three.

There will also be an opportunity to meet all the staff and get to know the "Whitegate family."

Anyone who is interested in a place for their child, from babies up to pre schoolers is welcome to go along to the open day.