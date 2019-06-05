Padiham nursery celebrates glowing Ofsted report less than a year after it was rated as 'inadequate'

The owner and staff at a nursery, ranked as inadequate less than a year ago, were celebrating this week after Ofsted inspectors rated it as good across the board.

Padiham's Victoria Nursery received the 'requires improvement' rating after its first inspection in July last year.

In a damning report by inspectors almost every aspect of the newly opened nursery was criticised, from the leadership and management to safeguarding and the monitoring of children's learning.

At the time, nursery owner Miss Kerry Driver said, that while she accepted that improvements needed to be made, she was upset over what she claimed were 'factual inaccuracies' in the report and lodged an official complaint.

Speaking about the latest report's 'good' rating Miss Driver said she was 'delighted.'

She said: "This has been a culmination of everyone working together to achieve this, from a new manager who has been absolutely wonderful to all the staff who have worked so hard as a team.

"I also want to thank all the parents who have never wavered with their support of us throughout all this, I am absolutely delighted because I always knew we could achieve this and I said it from the start.

"This has been a massive team effort all round."

The nursery's new manager, Miss Sarah Balshaw, was praised by inspectors for working hard to address the actions raised at the last inspection including recruitment and selection procedures which have been reviewed.

Inspectors said that improvements had been put in place to ensure children are safe.

The new manager was also praised for implementing a good cycle of performance management to help improve staff's quality of teaching so that any under performance was addressed swiftly which helped children to make good progress.

Inspectors observed that children at Victoria's Nursery were confident and happy and their self help skills were well developed. The report said that children were happy and settle well into routines and babies have formed good bonds with staff in their room.

Staff were complimented for celebrating children's smallest achievements and offering praise as this helps the youngsters to become confident and boosts their self esteem.

Partnership with parents was seen as a key strength of staff's practice who were praised for engaging parents in their children's learning.

Teaching was judged to be good with staff introducing activities designed to cover all areas of learning in the early years.

The outdoor area at the nursery was described as very well equipped with staff providing a broad range of natural resources outdoors. Children are given the chance to plant vegetables and care for and collect eggs from chickens to further support their understanding of the world they live in.

Outcomes for children at the nursery were seen as good with children making good progress from their starting points. Staff were praised for interacting positively with children which helped their communication and language skills to develop.

Children were observed as using good vocabulary to describe textures and enjoyed making letter shapes in shaving foam to develop their early writing skills.

Inspectors described youngsters at the nursery as keen learners who are well prepared for the next stages of learning and the eventual move to school.

Inspectors said that to further improve the quality of early years' provision it needs to increase opportunities for babies to access equipment that further supports their physical skills, particularly for those learning to stand up.

Ofsted have also said they would like staff to ensure activities continually challenge children even further and help them to reach their full potential.