Padiham man with 53 offences on his record appears in court for being drunk and disorderly

A stumbling Padiham drunk tried to lie across a parked car, Burnley magistrates were told.



Michael Exton (46) had been reported to the police for causing problems in the street. Officers saw him with a half-empty bottle of alcohol and he was shouting loudly and stumbling all over the street.

The court heard Exton, who had 53 offences on his record, had three previous convictions for public disorder.

Exton, of Dean Street, Padiham, was convicted of being drunk and disorderly on Hunslet Street, Burnley, on Friday, October 5th after the Bench found the case proved in his absence.

He was fined and told to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.