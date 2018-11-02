Padiham man alleged to have driven into a park in police chase appears in a court

A 31-year-old Padiham man, who is alleged to have driven into a park in a police chase, appeared before Burnley magistrates.



David Nugent of Warwick Drive, is charged with dangerous driving on Rosehill Road, Moseley Road and Rock Lane, Burnley. He did not indicate a plea.

The defendant is also accused of driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place on Friday, August 10th.

His case will be heard at Burnley Crown Court and Nugent was bailed until Monday, December 3rd.