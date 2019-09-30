Padiham hotel hosts charity night with chance to win tickets to see one of UK's top comedians

A Padiham hotel is hosting a charity comedy night with a chance to win tickets to see top comedian Jack Whitehall.

The event takes place on Thursday at The Lawrence Hotel and tickets to see Jack in December in his 'Stand Up' tour include a chance to meet him.

All the money raised from the raffle will be divided between Burnley FC in the Community and Pumping Marvellous heart failure charity.

The charities were chosen by the night's host, homegrown comedienne Mel Moon of the BBC new comedy awards, TV and radio writer and writer and star of Amazon’s Wake Up England.

Mel said: "Both charities are excellent at what they do and the cash will be gratefully received."

Headlining the comedy night is Mick Ferry, a television and radio writer and Southport Comedian of the Year finalist Lindsey Davies.

Tickets can be bought at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/thelawrence/291730.