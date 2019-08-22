Padiham high school celebrating best GCSE results in its history

Padiham's only high school is celebrating achieving the best GCSE results in its history.

And Ruth England, who is the headteacher of Shuttleworth College, has praised students, staff and parents for the incredible results.

She said: "We are delighted with this year’s results, not only because they are the highest that Shuttleworth College has seen, but because they have built on the continuing improvement we have made here.

“Our staff and students have worked incredibly hard to achieve these results.

"Our students will go on to a variety of A level, vocational and apprenticeship courses and I am very proud of them all."

The school announced pupils achieved multiple grade 9s, the highest grade possible, in English, Mathematics, Sciences and Statistics.

Star pupils Josh Baker, Ellie Green, Hannah Tomlinson, Harry Guest and Harrison Whitehead picked up an incredible eight grade 9s, 14 grade 8s and 12 grade 7s between them.

Josh Baker will go on to study A levels after achieving two grade 9s, four grade 8s and two grade 7s.

He said: “I am really proud of myself. I worked very hard and it has paid off."

Ellie and Hannah, who are also planning to study A levels, achieved a grade 9 and four grade 8s and a grade 9 and three grade 8s respectively.

Ellie said: “I am so pleased with my results as I will be able to study the A levels in Maths and Sciences that I wanted."

Harry, who achieved a grade 9 and two grade 8s among his results, and Harrison, who achieved three grade 9s and one grade 8 , are both moving on to study A levels.

Harrison said: “I loved my time at Shuttleworth. It has prepared me well for the next steps in my future.”