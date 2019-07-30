Padiham FC Juniors target the next generation of female footballers after scoring funding from The FA

Padiham FC Juniors are on the hunt for the next generation of female players after receiving a £3,000 Grow the Game grant.

The scheme, which is funded by The Football Association and delivered by the Football Foundation, will enable Padiham FC Juniors to create two additional Under 9 girls' teams, providing a significant boost to female participatory opportunities in Padiham.

The Grow the Game scheme sees grants of £1,500 awarded to community football clubs wishing to create new teams, especially amongst under-represented groups.

This year, funding was made available for clubs looking to create new female and disability football teams, which can assist towards the costs of FA coaching courses; FA league affiliation costs; referees’ fees; first aid kits; football kit and equipment.

Jason Bradley, junior chairman, said: "The club has grown significantly over the last few years and next season we will have over 300 children under the age of 18 across 25 teams representing the club. Thanks to The FA and the Football Foundation we will now be able to expand our increasingly popular and successful girls section.

"Last season our Under 12 girls reached the Lancashire FA Cup final and this money will help us to attract new players and build on this success to offer more opportunities for the girls of Burnley and Padiham, training new coaches and creating new teams."