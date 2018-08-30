Padiham driver caught behind the wheel for third time while banned handed curfew

A driver, caught behind the wheel for the third time while banned, has been given a curfew.

Burnley magistrates heard how George Edward Barnes (25) had been ordered off the road for dangerous driving.

He was disqualified until he passed an extended re-test and hadn't taken it.

The court was told police immediately seized the vehicle- which didn't go down too well with the friend that owned it.

Miss Catherine Allan, prosecuting, said police stopped the defendant, of Green Lane, Padiham, after recognising him as someone who didn't have a licence and wasn't insured.

She added:"They seized the vehicle and then found out he was disqualified until he passed a re -test."

Miss Allan said Barnes had appeared in court last year for a similar offence. She added: "He does know he has to take an extended re-test."

Mr Mark Williams, defending, said Barnes had received four weeks in custody last year.

He told the court: "The police didn't realise he was disqualified.

"He had already stopped after going a very short distance and pulling onto a petrol station forecourt.

"The police were behind him. He gave correct details and was told he would be reported for driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and no insurance.

"The car was impounded which didn't go down too well with his friend who owned the vehicle."

The defendant, admitted driving while disqualified on Blackburn Road, Darwen, and having no insurance, on Friday, March 16th.

He must stay indoors between 7pm and 7am, every day for 12 weeks. He was banned for a year and must pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.