Padiham cupcake sale was a sweet success for charity

Delicious cupcakes tempted dozens of people to Padiham Town Hall for a charity bake sale.

The event was organised by Padiham town councillor Jean Cunningham and raised £145 for the Alzheimer's Society.

The town's Tesco store donated a range of cakes and several volunteers, lead by Gillian Pridden, got their mixing bowls out to whip up some tempting treats.

Held to mark Dementia Awareness week, the Mayor and Mayoress of Padiham Coun. Howard Hudson and his wife Patricia, gave the sale their civic support.

Coun. Hudson said: "Councillor Cunningham would like to thank everyone who generously supported the day, it was fabulous to see so many residents from Padiham joining in, especially as there has been several others for this cause in the area recently."