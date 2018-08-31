Padiham Cricket Club pay tribute to club stalwart Bob Bailey

Padiham Cricket Club stalwart Bob Bailey has died, with the club set to hold a minute's silence prior to their next fixture in his honour.

A former player, treasurer, groundsman, and committee man, Bob was a fixture at Padiham CC for over 40 years both on and off the field and followed the club religiously home and away for 20 years more as a supporter.

"Padiham Cricket Club are deeply saddened to inform everyone of the passing of Mr Bob Bailey," read a statement from the club. "Our thoughts are with his wife Edna, his children, and his grandchildren at this sad time. Bob will be truly missed by everyone at the club, within local sport, and in Padiham town. R.I.P. Bob."

Padiham will hold a minute's silence as a mark of respect prior to Sunday's league fixture against Cherry Tree, which starts at 1pm.