Padiham community choir hits right note as dozens attend launch

Dozens of Padiham people turned out for the launch of a community choir in the town.

The first session of the choir, which is the brainchild of Viv Storey, was a great success and the Unitarian Church was packed.

Many people had gone along armed with ideas for songs and there was a fantastic atmosphere.

Viv decided to launch the choir as she was so touched by the numerous people she met over Christmas who told her how isolated and lonely they felt due to lack of cash or their circumstances.

She came up with the idea for a community choir and was stunned with the positive response when she posted her idea on social media.

Bad weather put the launch back a week until last Friday but there was still a terrific turnout.