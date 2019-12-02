Padiham choir inspiring people worldwide after show stopping performance at iconic Blackpool Tower ballroom

A community choir, formed less than a year ago, brought the house down when it was asked to perform the closing number at the launch of a major event celebrating Lancashire.

And members of Padiham Community Choir have been overwhelmed with messages and tweets from people all over the world who say they have been inspired to start their own choirs after watching them perform at the launch of Our Lancashire.

Choir founder Viv Storey can't hide her pride and joy at being invited to sing at the Blackpool Tower ballroom.,

Choir founder Viv Storey said: "Receiving all these messages has been so overwhelming.

"Starting this wonderful choir was the best thing I have ever done and I am privileged to have these people in my life.

"I am so proud of them."

Choir members were thrilled when asked to take part in the launch of Our Lancashire, a new, social action network and one-stop-shop to promote groups and events that bring people together across the county.

Held in the iconic Blackpool Tower ballroom the choir sang Very Good This Year, a new Christmas charity song penned by Padiham's own comedienne, actress and writer Mel Moon, to raise funds for Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.

Released as a single, the choir accompany Nelson based vocalist James Cockerill on the track. But they sang it on their own at the tower and rose to the challenge with aplomb.

Viv added: "It was a truly amazing experience, bringing the whole of Lancashire together to showcase the wonderful things that so many group do and it was fantastic that we got to sing the Alder Hey song."

The choir was launched in January by Viv, who was so touched by the number of people she met over Christmas who told her how lonely or isolated they felt due to circumstances or lack of cash, she was determined to help.

The response was tremendous with 45 people turning up for the inaugural meeting and within weeks the choir was asked to perform at Padiham on Parade. And members recently sang at the annual Padiham Christmas lights switch on event.

And along with the festive charity song choir members got the opportunity to sing Abba's classic anthem I Have A Dream.

In the tower ballroom the choir, performed for dozens of other community groups including choirs, sports clubs, friendship groups and curry clubs to name a few, all making a difference in their communities.

Supported by public services and organisations across Lancashire, Our Lancashire follows on from the successful collaboration of public services that formed the Lancashire Volunteer Partnership, and is part of the commitment of Clive Grunshaw, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire, to support local groups in the county to develop safe and confident communities.