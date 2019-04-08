Padiham children walk to church that gave their school its name

A class of pupils walked to the church that gave their school its name to learn more about a key ceremony, the Eucharist.

The students from St Leonard's C of E School in Padiham made the short trip on foot to the historic St Leonard's Church as part of a unit about the Eucharist service and to help them understand its full meaning.

Headteacher Mrs Beverley Holmes said: "The different sessions were led by volunteer helpers who highlighted the use of bread and wine, the different ways some churches organised the service and the key themes of forgiveness, faith and peace."