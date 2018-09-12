Padiham charity concert series returns for 15th season

The Haslingden Concert Band will launch the 15th season of Musical Extravaganza at Padiham Unitarian Chapel on Saturday, September 22nd.

The band performed during last season’s Extravaganza series.

This programme will contain a number of popular pieces including songs from the shows and well-known singers such as Sinatra.

Before the concert the first charity cheque will be presented by the High Sheriff to North W est Air Ambulance from part of last season’s proceeds.

The show starts at 7-30pm.

Admission is £8 and this includes refreshments. For more information ring 01282 773336.