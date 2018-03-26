Padiham care home given 'good' rating

A Padiham care home has been rated as ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission.

Woodside Home for Older People was awarded the rating following a recent inspection.

The home was rated as good in all areas by inspectors, who recognised the safety of the service, its effective and caring staff, care workers being responsive to residents’ needs and good leadership from the home’s management.

Woodside is located on Burnley Road in Padiham, and provides care for up to 46 people.

It is divided into four areas known as Alder Close, Beech Close, Cedar Close and Damson Close. Beech Close provides care for people living with dementia, and all other areas provide general personal care support.

County Coun. Graham Gooch, Cabinet member for adult services, said: “I’m very pleased that Woodside has been awarded a good CQC rating.

“This is a tremendous achievement given the very high standards the CQC sets to ensure people are being well cared for.

“The fact that the home has been recognised as safe, well led and caring, with staff that respond to residents’ needs is great news for people who live at the home, their families and everyone involved in running the service.

“Well done to all the team at Woodside.”

Liz Wilde, head of the county council’s older people’s service, added: “Staff and managers at Woodside put in so much hard work to give people that live there the support they need 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It’s much more than a service, it’s people’s home and staff play an important role in ensuring it feels like home.

"As well as providing personal care for older people, Woodside provides specialised support for people living with dementia.

“I’m particularly pleased that people who use the service felt they were given the opportunity to share their views, that they were acted upon.”