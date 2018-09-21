Pace Up Pendle: Burnley firm raising for BFCitC with Pendle Hill climb

A Burnley alarm and security company will be hoping that the recent inclement weather holds off as they Pace Up Pendle Hill tomorrow to raise money for Burnley FC in the Community.

Alert Fire & Security Ltd, founded over 20 years ago in the town, will be putting their best feet forward as a group of around 20 participants made up of Alert staff, BFCitC staff, and SHOUT Network employees tackle the 557-metre high hill.

"We'll all be walking up Pendle Hill and hopefully going through the Whitehough Outdoor Education Centre weather-depending: it's not looking too great!" said Lindsey Robinson, Account Manager for Alert Fire & Security. "Then back down to the pub for a well-deserved drink.

"It's really good to be doing it with BFCitC," Lindsey added. "The more we can raise the better: whatever sponsorship money we get is going directly to their charity. We're friends of BFCitC and seeing what they do in the local area in their projects is great."

Hoping to reach their fundraising goal of £500, the Pace Up Pendle team are encouraging anyone else keen to get involved to join them on the day as well. The walk set to start at 9.45am, with Burnley FC mascot, Bertie Bee, set to see off the walkers from Barley Car Park.

For more information and to donate, head to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paceuppendle