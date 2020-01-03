Owner of award winning Burnley business vows it is 'business as usual' after devastating New Year raid

A New Year break in at an award winning Burnley business, devoted to ensuring children are fit and healthy, has left the owner and staff devastated.

But Kieran Fletcher has vowed it is business as usual at FUNDA, the business he founded 10 years ago, despite the burglary which saw thieves escape with thousands of pounds worth of office equipment and computers.

Award winning Kieran Fletcher (far right) and his staff at Funda have vowed it is business as usual despite a devastating New Year break in at their offices. (Photo by Clive Lawrence)

Kieran said: "It has not been the best start to the New Year but we are not letting it get our team down.

"Today is the last day of our January camps and we are all keeping positive and hope our children are enjoying it."

Staff discovered the break in when they arrived for work after the Christmas and New Year break yesterday morning.

The office is the nerve centre for the operation that has become a well known brand offering f ootball coaching sessions, after school clubs, fun days and childcare for children and parents in over 150 schools across the North West, reaching out to 25,000 children every week. In Ocober Kieran was named as Entrepreneur Of The Year at the Sub36 Lancashire Business View Awards.

The two culprits were caught on FUNDA's own CCTV rifling through drawers and desks at the office based at Business First in Liverpool Road.

Both are wearing dark clothing and one has a hood pulled up to conceal his identity and the second is wearing a hat.

They can be heard clearly speaking to each other in their methodical search of the office after breaking in through the main office door. And one of the intruders can be heard saying the name 'Uggy.'

It is believed the duo made off in a Ford Fiesta car that was later found abandoned and burned out in Padiham's Grove Lane.

Anyone who has information relating to the crime is asked to ring the police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 04/10707/20