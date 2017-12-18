'Outstanding' new equipment for gym

Padiham Leisure Centre users got an early Christmas present when the newly refurbished gym and cycle studio opened its doors.

More than 400 visitors turned up during the launch weekend to see the improvements first hand.

In partnership with Burnley Council, Burnley Leisure’s refurbishment saw the latest equipment and technology from Life Fitness installed to aid the community of Padiham in their health and well-being journey.

Scott Bryce, Operations Manager for Burnley Leisure, said: “The new equipment at Padiham Leisure Centre is outstanding and integrated with the very latest technology and workout programmes to ensure our members have that ultimate experience.

“We are over the moon that we have also been able to install a new cycle studio to the facility at Padiham with pioneering design of the latest indoor cycling bikes; coincided with a fantastic immersive MyRide experience.

“No matter what your fitness ability, our equipment can enable all members to train to their full potential.”

For more information on membership and class programmes,call 01282 477222 or visit www.burnleyleisure.co.uk/memberships.