'Oscar' winning Burnley slimming experts have helped more than 450 people lose weight

Two slimming experts from Burnley who have helped more than 450 people to lose weight and stay slim for life, have been recognised for the exceptional work they do.

Jennifer Blevins and Caroline Griffiths were each presented with a prestigious Gold Award by Slimming World founder Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE and TV presenter Ore Oduba at the slimming organisation’s annual national awards ceremony.

Jennifer receives her award from Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE and TV presenter Ore Oduba

Achieving this award is extra-special this year, as 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of Slimming World.

In March, Jennifer and Caroline became two of Slimming World’s high-flying Gold consultants. The accolade is awarded in recognition of achieving the highest levels of support for slimmers, giving expert advice to help the people of Burnley reach their weight-loss goals week after week.

The accolade is given to Slimming World consultants who consistently have 100 or more members in their group over several months, and who provide such exceptional service that members come back week after week because they’re losing weight beautifully and wouldn’t miss their weekly group for anything.

Jennifer, who runs the St Catherine's group every Saturday and Caroline, who runs a group at Turf Moor on Mondays, were two of a high-flying group of around 100 of Slimming World’s 5,000 consultants to receive a prestigious gold 'Oscar' award making Burnley home to some of the most exceptional support in the UK.

Jennifer said: “I’m delighted to have received this award and it feels even more special in Slimming World’s 50th birthday year.

"I truly love my job and I feel so passionate about helping people to change their lives by losing weight. Seeing them achieve their dreams is so rewarding and being given this recognition really is the icing on the cake.

“It’s not just a triumph for Caroline and I, but also for the all the members of groups in the local area.

"They’re the ones who make it the success it is, with their fabulous energy, the warm welcome they give to new members and the wonderful compassionate support they show to each other every week.

"That’s as well as their impressive weight losses while following Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan and getting more active, of course.

“To have two local consultants achieve this award and put our Burnley groups in the top two per cent of all Slimming World groups is truly amazing.

"It makes me immensely proud.”