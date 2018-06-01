Organisation head pays tribute to volunteers who give a million hours of time

A team of volunteers who give up their time to help out at events across Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley have been given a huge vote of thanks.

Brigadier Iain Robertson, who is chairman of St John Ambulance County Priory Group, spoke out today as part of the organisation's Volunteers' Week which runs until Thursday, June 7th.

Brigadier Robertson said: " I would like to seize the opportunity of Volunteers Week to thank all of our St John Ambulance volunteers who work tirelessly in local communities, supporting patients and their families

through some of their hardest and most vulnerable times.

"Across the country, the volunteers of our charity give close to a million hours every year to support the public at events.

"That’s over 100 years’ worth of hours given humbly and without expectation of praise.

"I am sure the public will have good reason to join me in thanking our volunteers for their medical care.

"Some will undoubtedly owe their lives to the skills of these everyday heroes."

The brigadier also praised the numerous "backroom" workers without whom the impact the organisation has would not be possible.

He added: "I would like to take this moment to celebrate those volunteers in support roles across our whole organisation for making it all possible.

"I am also grateful to our young people and their leaders, plus other volunteers such as advocates and first responders along with the teams of managers.

"Thank you for all that you do. For your family spirit, kindness and dedication, and for representing the values that have been the very foundation of St John throughout all its distinguished 900 years of history.

"I am immensely proud to be part of this venerable organisation in Lancashire and my thanks are not just for Volunteers week- but for every week."