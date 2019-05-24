Opposition parties put differences aside to look at 'shared approach' to move Burnley Council forward

Opposing political parties have come together to offer a shared approach for managing Burnley Council.

Detailed talks have been held after Labour lost five seats in the borough elections and also its town hall majority and at a meeting of the full council, all opposition councillors voted against re-appointing Labour leader Coun. Mark Townsend.

Since then, there have been detailed talks between the Leaders of Opposition Groups including Coun. Gordon Birtwistle, Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Coun. Mark Payne, Leader of the Independents, Coun. Andrew Newhouse, Leader of the Conservatives, Coun. Alan Hosker, Leader of UKIP and Coun. Andy Fewings, Leader of the Green Party with Deputy Leader of the Labour Group Coun. John Harbour, to find a way forward.

Burnley Council’s Chief Executive has been told about these meetings to keep him informed and to help him in moving the council forward.

Coun. Gordon Lishman of the Liberal Democrats said: "The Labour Group has not approached other groups with proposals which would be the normal response in these circumstances.

"They appear to have been expecting 'business as usual' in spite of the decisions of Burnley voters on May 2nd."

Coun. Lishman added that despite the opposition groups having very different views on national and local politics they had come together to 'work out how best to manage the council's business in the interests of people who live in Burnley and Padiham.'

A meeting of all the group leaders will be held next Wednesday.