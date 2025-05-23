I can still hear the printing presses, rumbling like an old warship, the first week I started my career as a newspaper reporter, an incredible 39 years ago.

Fresh from university, I was lucky enough to land a job as an apprentice reporter with established and respected local paper, the Accrington Observer.

Walking in with my trusty portable typewriter (for anyone under 30, just google it) I was full of enthusiasm and passion for the role. Luckily, that hasn’t dimmed, but boy, has the job itself changed, beyond recognition, from the way we source, write and present news to the content that people want to read. Back in the day, reporters would be sent out on their ‘patch’ to pick up stories. The phone book and electoral register were handy tools for finding people and our ‘google’ of the day were huge encyclopedias, that were often decades old so the info was out of date.

Reporter Sue Plunkett talks about why she still loves her job despite unprecedented changes over four decades

It’s hard for modern day journalists to comprehend working in a busy newsroom where multiple phones are ringing constantly and the place is packed with reporters, tapping out stories on noisy typewriters as we raced to meet deadlines. Everything was ‘hard copy’ that went through three different processes before it made it to print.

I remember, as if it were yesterday, when the first computer arrived in the office and only the managing director was allowed to touch it as we crowded round it in anticipation, and also a little fear, for what this would mean for our jobs and the profession as a whole. Once reporters learned how to use computers it meant a swathe of the workforce was redundant, including compositors and typesetters who input the copy. If you had told that young reporter back then (ie me) that I would be working on a laptop, like I am today, and I could work from virtually anywhere, I would never have believed you. And don’t get me started on the presentation we had on the ‘information superhighway’ (the internet). We almost laughed the tech heads out of the building. Little did we know how the internet would ‘catch on’.

Now, before anyone says, ‘oh it’s not like it used to be when you could come into the office and place an ad or speak to a reporter…’ hasn’t every business changed? They have been forced to move with the times as people prefer the option of paying bills or ordering food, clothes and other items online.

I have now worked for the Burnley Express for 25 years. Learning new technology to carry out my role has been challenging, to say the least, and at times, had me in tears. And while the mechanics of the job may have changed, ultimately it is the readers who are at the core and the reason for what I do. And that, dear reader, is something that will never change.