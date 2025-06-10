Volunteers are at the heart of Burnley | Rachel Bayley column

There’s something really special (well, tonnes of things, actually) about Burnley – and it’s not just the football, the stunning countryside and heritage assets, or the pies (though they all help).

What really sets us apart is the people. The ones who give their time, energy and kindness without ever expecting anything back. That’s why the Above and Beyond Awards matter so much.

Held at UCLan’s Victoria Mill and organised by Burnley Council, the ceremony was a chance to celebrate the unsung heroes of our borough; our volunteers. From community cafés to food support hubs, mental health support to green initiatives, these awards shine a light on the people who go above and beyond to make Burnley better.

Burnley brand manager Rachel Bayley

And let’s be honest, without them, so many of the things we take for granted wouldn’t exist.

This year’s event was extra special, as it coincided with Volunteers Week and marked the 90th anniversary of Burnley, Pendle & Rossendale CVS, an organisation that’s been supporting local voluntary work for nearly a century. That kind of commitment deserves recognition in itself and it was therefore fitting they were headline sponsors.

The room was full of brilliant people doing brilliant things, from teenagers mentoring children, to groups running sport sessions, to individuals supporting vulnerable neighbours through tough times. It was humbling to hear their stories and to be reminded that kindness still fuels so much of what makes this borough work.

Lukman Patel, CEO of Burnley Council, said it perfectly on the night: “These individuals and groups do their work without any fanfare or expectations of recognition.”

That’s why the awards are so important to say thank you.

But this isn’t just about one evening of awards. It’s a reminder that volunteering happens all year round and it’s open to everyone. If there’s one thing the Above and Beyond Awards show us, it’s that ordinary people can have an extraordinary impact.

So, if you know someone quietly making a difference, helping others or lifting up their community, nominate them next year. Tell their story. Let’s keep recognising the people who put Burnley on the map for all the right reasons.

Because in the end, it’s not headlines or winning matches that hold us all together. It’s people. And here in Burnley, we’re lucky to have some of the very best.