They do say that 60 is the new 40.

I’m not sure about that, but what I do know is that I never expected to be sitting behind a drum kit, on an actual stage. But that’s exactly where I found myself recently as part of my ‘things I never thought I would do at 60…’ feature.

I absolutely love music, always have done. There were always tunes playing in my house when I grew up, either from the radio or my mum’s records. From Frank Sinatra and Shirley Bassey to Tony Bennett and Barbra Streisand and many more, apart from the amazing voices, I always loved the drum section in the upbeat tracks and I would ‘air drum.’ Somehow I never found time to learn to play properly, it felt a bit self indulgent.

So, when I went along to the Electric Circus in Burnley, for a drumming workshop, I came away thinking why oh why did I leave it so long to do this?

The workshop was led by Wayne Walsh, just before the start of the regular Thursday ‘jam night’. A variety of musicians had gathered and they were all tuning up and preparing to perform, there was great vibe about the place. After a demo by Wayne it was my turn. It’s hard to describe the movements, but basically I followed a one and two step rhythm , hitting the symbol and base drum alternatively while working the kick drum pedal with my right foot. It took me a few attempts but once I got it, Wayne decided I was ready to play along to a track.

And he couldn’t have chosen a better one than the 1982 iconic hit ‘Eye Of The Tiger’ by Survivor. Once I got into the swing of it I can honestly say it was the biggest buzz ever, I really felt at home behind that drum kit.

So, no more procrastinating. My first lesson is booked.