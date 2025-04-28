The great outdoors: how getting closer to nature can help reduce littering

1. Can you identify this leaf?

2. How about this one?

3. And this plant?

Right…let’s move on to birds.

4. How about this one?

5. And this one?

6. This one? Surely?

Okay, last question: do you feel like you’ve lost touch with nature?

Answers at the end of this column

Don’t worry: if you struggled with those questions (and your answer to the final one was ‘yes’) you’re not the only one.

Of 2,000 adults surveyed in 2017, only 40% knew the answer to questions one and two, and just 22% got the plant in question three. Half couldn’t identify the bird in question four, a quarter didn’t know the species in question five, and a third didn’t know the bird in question six. For the final question, two-thirds admitted they had lost touch with nature.

For thousands of years, however, these types of questions would have been bread and butter for our ancestors, whose deep knowledge and relationship with nature would have brought them into contact with all manner of plants, trees and wildlife on a daily basis. Even as late as 1911, more than 80% of the UK population still lived in rural areas.

However, as our towns have expanded, green spaces have been reduced and pushed to the outskirts of our environment; taking them further and further from our consciousness. In Burnley, we are lucky to have six wonderful parks (and 1,359 acres of green spaces) to enjoy, but how many of us can truly say we visit them enough?

In 2024, research found that UK adults experience less of a connection with nature than most other countries, ranking 59th out of 65 national groups surveyed. This is because of what is known as a "nature deficit" - a term used to describe the physical and psychological disconnect many now experience from the natural world.

Why it's important to break the "nature deficit"

This lack of direct engagement has consequences beyond just knowledge; with studies showing regular interaction with nature improves mental health, reduces stress, and boosts creativity. People who spend time in nature also develop a sense of stewardship - the belief that they have a role in maintaining and preserving the environment.

When we engage in outdoor activities like hiking or wildlife watching, we become more attuned to the fragility of natural ecosystems. This immersion fosters a level of respect that discourages disruptive behaviours, including littering. Seeing a plastic bottle in an otherwise pristine landscape makes the issue of waste feel immediate and personal, reinforcing the importance of small actions like disposing of rubbish properly.

Most people already know how important this is, with nine out of 10 parents saying they’d like their children to learn more about nature and spend more time outside.

In a now infamous 2002 study, researchers found children aged eight and over were “substantially better” at identifying Pokémon “species” such as Wigglytuff and Psyduck than “organisms such as oak trees or badgers”: around 80% accuracy for Pokémon, but less than 50% for real species.

Nowadays, of course, being out in nature can be combined with playing Pokémon Go if that’s what it takes to get your children enjoying all the benefits of being outside!

Answers: 1. Sycamore leaf; 2. Oak tree leaves; 3. Japanese Knotweed; 4. House sparrow; 5. Blue tit; 6. Barn owl

2 . Contributed Can you ID the tree that these leaves belong to? Photo: Submitted Photo Sales