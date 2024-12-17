There is fierce competition in panto-land at this time of year

But there’s one hidden gem that shouldn’t be overlooked, as I discovered at Burnley College’s annual panto. ‘Sleeping Beauty’ strikes the perfect balance between humour and emotion. The script was packed with well-delivered, humorous lines. Whether it was silly gags to keep the little ones roaring with laughter or cleverly subtle jokes for the adults, there was truly something for everyone.

Beautifully written to ramp up the original story for an energetic modern day take, writer Jamie Crawford excelled with this script. Every actor brought their character to life with charisma and energy, making it easy for the audience to become immersed in the fairytale world.

Review: Burnley College pantomime 'Sleeping Beauty' wakes up the audience with laughter and magic

The dancers were mesmerising; their mix of graceful movements with elements of tap, street and ballroom throughout the evening were delivered with energy and feeling. Equally impressive were the fantastic singers, whose vocals elevated the show, giving it a magical sparkle.

The storytelling guided the audience through the beloved tale while adding delightful twists that made it exceptionally fresh and engaging.

What made it extra special is the intimate setting of the Performance Theatre, allowing the audiencento feel like they’re part of the story. There’s something incredibly charming about being in a close, cosy environment, where every expression and gesture is experienced by all.

The show excelled at audience participation, with plenty of moments to engage the little ones, ensuring the youngest audience members remained captivated. Adults were treated to a fair share of laughs thanks to the sharp-witted, cheeky jokes.

Special mentions must go to Alfie Feeley’s portrayal of Dame Hattie Tude – a real star in the making, evil ice queen Frostbite, played by Sara Zahraou, who revelled in her part, the dashing Flash! Played by Theo Alderson and Eleanor Gorton’s excitable Chillblain.

I watched with a friend and her young daughter who have attended countless professional pantomimes, remarking this was even better than many of them, a true testament to the quality and dedication displayed by Burnley College students. With stellar performances, talent, heartwarming storytelling and an atmosphere that draws you into the magic, this was an experience worth celebrating.

Burnley College’s next production will be Beauty and The Beast Jr in February 2025.