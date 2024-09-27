Reporting Back: Oliver Ryan MP: Prime Minister’s Homes for Heroes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This last week has been the Labour Party Conference, the first Labour Conference in 14 years where we are the governing party. Quite a thing for me, after 14 years of chaotic Conservative Government, working against the interests of places like ours.

Homes for Heroes During the Prime Minister’s speech, Keir Starmer announced that this Labour Government will make sure that there are homes for all our heroes. We have promised that we will make sure all veterans are housed, and it is nothing less than they deserve. If you have served this country, we will look after you, it’s a lifetime contract. There is a great injustice hiding in plain sights on our streets, in every town up and down the country. People who were prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice for our nation do not have a safe place to sleep. As a government we will not stand by and let this happen anymore, we will respect the sacrifice made. Homes will be there for heroes. We will change regulations to exempt all veterans from qualifying local connection and residency tests when applying for social housing (this also extends to care leavers under 25 and victims of domestic abuse). We will continue to work with the sector to ensure we deliver affordable homes to meet the needs of veterans as part of our 10- year housing strategy. We will also work with local councils to ensure that veterans and vulnerable groups are given priority in housing needs. I strongly welcome this new announcement and I look forward to seeing more details in the coming months, and particularly how this will help our heroes from Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield.

The Labour Party Conference

For those who are unfamiliar, every year each political party hosts a party conference. The party comes together, to discuss, debate and present our plans for the decade of national renewal our country needs.

Oliver Ryan MP

There was no more of a fitting place to announce that the Hillsborough Law will be introduced in Parliament before the next anniversary in April, than in Liverpool. More than two years ago we made the promise to campaigners fighting for justice that if in power, we will make sure we will change the law, and we will. This new legislation will introduce a legal duty of candour on all public bodies, with potential criminal charges for any authorities that mislead or obstruct investigations. I thank the hard work of the families of those that died in that awful event 34 years ago, their commitment and campaign.

During the conference, I had the opportunity to meet with several amazing charities and organisations who do fantastic work all over our country. The Made in Britain campaign to support local manufacturers, Sense, who support disabled people, the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Diabetes UK, the Terrance Higgins Trust who are fighting to end new cases of HIV by 2030 and others. One of these was the Teenage Cancer Trust, which exists to treat and support young people between the ages of 13 and 24, who have been diagnosed with cancer, to live full and supportive lives. The work they do is incredible, and I was proud to have the chance to sit down with them and support them. Cancer is a horrible and unforgiving disease and the work Teenage Cancer Trust do for young people across Lancashire is inspiring and essential.

Housing Reform

Following a campaign from the Burnley Express and others, I was glad to hear, in her speech, the Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner announce that Awaab’s Law will be in place this autumn for both the social rented sector and the private rented sector too. This Law will require all landlords to repair all emergency hazards within 24 hours, such as damp and mould. No one should live in cold and mouldy homes, and this law will help ensure that all homes are decent, safe, and warm. We will also increase renters’ rights, by ending no-fault evictions and more.

Labour will provide homes for all of our heroes.

I hugely welcome these regulations, as a renter myself, I know that for too long some have battled with landlords to fix problems, and on some occasions, renters are too scared to speak up with fear of retaliation and being subjected to a no-fault eviction. Labour will put a stop to this, work with good landlords (which there are many!) and fight for tenants.

New Deal for Working People

Next month, we will be presenting our Employment Rights Bill before Parliament. We will repeal the anti-worker laws introduced by the previous government, by amending zero-hour contracts, ending fire and rehire, improved workplace health and safety and workers’ rights from the first day of the job. We will protect workers’ from day one of their employment.

No Return to Austerity

This country has suffered at the hands of the previous Government’s decision of austerity, and we will not be returning to austerity under a Labour government. Whilst difficult decisions will be made to repair the damage the previous government caused to our country’s finances, we will not revert to Thatcherism style financial policies of trickle-down economics and austerity. We have agreed historic and needed pay deals with workers in our public sectors and we will not raise taxes on working people, these pay deals have been recommended by independent pay review bodies and we will respect them.

I am also proud to announce that we will be putting the first free breakfast clubs in the hands of primary schools from April. Earlier this year I visited Cherry Fold Primary School with the now Secretary of State for Education, Bridget Phillipson. During this visit we spoke with school staff and those who run the breakfast club, who fully supported our policy for free school meals. The impact an empty stomach has on a child’s day cannot be understated, and I know that primary aged students in towns like Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield will benefit from this policy.

Lebanon and Gaza

In the last few days there has been concerning level of escalation in the Middle East with U.K. citizens are being advised to leave Lebanon immediately. Over the conference period, I attended meetings about the current situation unfolding in Lebanon and Gaza. I reiterate what our Prime Minister stated, we need restraint and de-escalation on the border of Lebanon and Israel. We need an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Right now, the world is looking to the United Nations Security Council to provide leadership for peace, and the U.K. will always play its part in fulfilling this.

Back to Parliament

I will now be heading back down to London to continue to raise the issues of constituents in Parliament. A reminder that my office is open for walk-ins Monday-Friday 10am to 2pm, if you have any issues or require any help, please do pop in and speak to a member of my staff. Alternatively, you can also contact me at [email protected] or at 01282 216398.

Until next time.

Oliver.